Echo Stroke 7
00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
14exports
Make your message pop with a bold, transparent motion title built for quick impact. This energetic, minimal design features kinetic typography, sliding highlight bars, and crisp outline echoes for extra depth—ideal for intros, outros, and social videos. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage thanks to the alpha transparency. Great for YouTube, reels, promos, and more when you need a clean, modern title that grabs attention fast.
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