Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Elegant Smooth Title 7
Created by Besed
7exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
3texts
3fonts
1audio
Introduce your content with sophistication using our Elegant Smooth Title template. Its minimalistic design commands attention without overshadowing your message. Perfect for modern presentations, this template allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors. Make a memorable impact on any display with this sleek addition to your video edits.
Similar templates
Best of Besed
By thekate.motion
6s
1
5
20
Step up the professionalism of your videos with these modern, animated Typography Titles. With Sleek Text Animation, craft your message with fully customizable options to adjust text size, color, and animation duration to match your brand. Designed for versatile use, they're ideal for creating an impactful intro or distinct segment transitions in your content.
By thekate.motion
6s
1
3
12
Step up the professionalism of your videos with these modern, animated Typography Titles. With Sleek Text Animation, craft your message with fully customizable options to adjust text size, color, and animation duration to match your brand. Designed for versatile use, they're ideal for creating an impactful intro or distinct segment transitions in your content.
By thekate.motion
6s
1
4
14
Step up the professionalism of your videos with these modern, animated Typography Titles. With Sleek Text Animation, craft your message with fully customizable options to adjust text size, color, and animation duration to match your brand. Designed for versatile use, they're ideal for creating an impactful intro or distinct segment transitions in your content.
By thekate.motion
6s
1
9
18
Step up the professionalism of your videos with these modern, animated Typography Titles. With Sleek Text Animation, craft your message with fully customizable options to adjust text size, color, and animation duration to match your brand. Designed for versatile use, they're ideal for creating an impactful intro or distinct segment transitions in your content.
By thekate.motion
6s
1
4
19
Step up the professionalism of your videos with these modern, animated Typography Titles. With Sleek Text Animation, craft your message with fully customizable options to adjust text size, color, and animation duration to match your brand. Designed for versatile use, they're ideal for creating an impactful intro or distinct segment transitions in your content.
By thekate.motion
6s
1
4
21
Step up the professionalism of your videos with these modern, animated Typography Titles. With Sleek Text Animation, craft your message with fully customizable options to adjust text size, color, and animation duration to match your brand. Designed for versatile use, they're ideal for creating an impactful intro or distinct segment transitions in your content.
By thekate.motion
6s
1
3
13
Step up the professionalism of your videos with these modern, animated Typography Titles. With Sleek Text Animation, craft your message with fully customizable options to adjust text size, color, and animation duration to match your brand. Designed for versatile use, they're ideal for creating an impactful intro or distinct segment transitions in your content.
By thekate.motion
6s
1
3
13
Step up the professionalism of your videos with these modern, animated Typography Titles. With Sleek Text Animation, craft your message with fully customizable options to adjust text size, color, and animation duration to match your brand. Designed for versatile use, they're ideal for creating an impactful intro or distinct segment transitions in your content.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help