Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Elegant Smooth Title 8

Youtuber
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Lower Third
Title
Elegant
Shape
Overlay
Transparent
Minimalist
Music
Elegant Smooth Title 8 - Original - Poster image
Besed profile image
Created by Besed
7exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Introduce your content with sophistication using our Elegant Smooth Title template. Its minimalistic design commands attention without overshadowing your message. Perfect for modern presentations, this template allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors. Make a memorable impact on any display with this sleek addition to your video edits.
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Abstract Rhythmic Title 7 Original 2 theme video
Abstract Rhythmic Title 7
Edit
By Besed
10s
1
4
20
Integrate abstract artistry into your videos with our Abstract Rhythmic Title template. Stylized graphics and rhythmic animations bring your messages to life, perfect for social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram. Customize the fonts and hues to match your brand, and ensure your blog, fashion promos, holiday highlights, or sales messages are unmissable. Enhance your next project with professional flair!
Abstract Rhythmic Title 3 Transparent theme video
Abstract Rhythmic Title 3
Edit
By Besed
10s
2
3
14
Integrate abstract artistry into your videos with our Abstract Rhythmic Title template. Stylized graphics and rhythmic animations bring your messages to life, perfect for social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram. Customize the fonts and hues to match your brand, and ensure your blog, fashion promos, holiday highlights, or sales messages are unmissable. Enhance your next project with professional flair!
Abstract Rhythmic Title 2 Transparent theme video
Abstract Rhythmic Title 2
Edit
By Besed
10s
2
4
18
Integrate abstract artistry into your videos with our Abstract Rhythmic Title template. Stylized graphics and rhythmic animations bring your messages to life, perfect for social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram. Customize the fonts and hues to match your brand, and ensure your blog, fashion promos, holiday highlights, or sales messages are unmissable. Enhance your next project with professional flair!
Abstract Rhythmic Title 16 Transparent theme video
Abstract Rhythmic Title 16
Edit
By Besed
10s
2
3
15
Integrate abstract artistry into your videos with our Abstract Rhythmic Title template. Stylized graphics and rhythmic animations bring your messages to life, perfect for social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram. Customize the fonts and hues to match your brand, and ensure your blog, fashion promos, holiday highlights, or sales messages are unmissable. Enhance your next project with professional flair!
Abstract Rhythmic Title 15 Transparent theme video
Abstract Rhythmic Title 15
Edit
By Besed
10s
2
2
11
Integrate abstract artistry into your videos with our Abstract Rhythmic Title template. Stylized graphics and rhythmic animations bring your messages to life, perfect for social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram. Customize the fonts and hues to match your brand, and ensure your blog, fashion promos, holiday highlights, or sales messages are unmissable. Enhance your next project with professional flair!
Abstract Rhythmic Title 14 Transparent theme video
Abstract Rhythmic Title 14
Edit
By Besed
10s
2
4
18
Integrate abstract artistry into your videos with our Abstract Rhythmic Title template. Stylized graphics and rhythmic animations bring your messages to life, perfect for social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram. Customize the fonts and hues to match your brand, and ensure your blog, fashion promos, holiday highlights, or sales messages are unmissable. Enhance your next project with professional flair!
Abstract Rhythmic Title 13 Transparent theme video
Abstract Rhythmic Title 13
Edit
By Besed
10s
2
4
17
Integrate abstract artistry into your videos with our Abstract Rhythmic Title template. Stylized graphics and rhythmic animations bring your messages to life, perfect for social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram. Customize the fonts and hues to match your brand, and ensure your blog, fashion promos, holiday highlights, or sales messages are unmissable. Enhance your next project with professional flair!
Abstract Rhythmic Title 12 Transparent theme video
Abstract Rhythmic Title 12
Edit
By Besed
10s
2
3
15
Integrate abstract artistry into your videos with our Abstract Rhythmic Title template. Stylized graphics and rhythmic animations bring your messages to life, perfect for social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram. Customize the fonts and hues to match your brand, and ensure your blog, fashion promos, holiday highlights, or sales messages are unmissable. Enhance your next project with professional flair!
