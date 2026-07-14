Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gridstrike - Post - Original - Poster image

Gridstrike - Post

00:17 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 3 images · 13 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Bold
Title sequence
Kinetic typography
44exports
rating
Launch a high‑impact promo with bold, kinetic typography and clean, minimal layouts. Gridstrike - Post combines stomp‑style motion, sliding panels, stacked titles, text masks, and punchy color blocks to drive your message home. Drop in your media, tweak colors, swap fonts, and finish on a strong logo beat. Ideal for product teasers, brand announcements, and social feed posts, this template keeps the pace energetic while staying visually refined. Make your visuals pop with a striking tritone palette and rhythmic transitions that hold attention from first frame to last.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us