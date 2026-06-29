Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Pixel Shout 2 - Original - Poster image

Pixel Shout 2

00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Outline text
Minimal
Kinetic typography
7exports
rating
Grab attention instantly with this bold motion title overlay. Featuring kinetic typography, a rotating circle accent, and a clean minimal aesthetic, it’s perfect for openers, chapter cards, and standout callouts. The transparent background makes it easy to layer over footage, gameplay, or graphics. Customize fonts, colors, and messaging to match your brand or project. Designed for clarity and punch, this template delivers a modern, high-contrast look that scales from social clips to full-length videos while keeping edits fast and flexible.
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Bold Title 24
By themediastock
Edit
4K
00:06
Bold Title 24 Original theme video
Tiltline 3
By HannaDarling
Edit
4K
00:07
Tiltline 3 Original theme video
Modern Unique Title 5
By HannaDarling
Edit
2K
00:09
Modern Unique Title 5 Original theme video
Cyber Style Title 3
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:06
Cyber Style Title 3 Original theme video
Big Title 7
By teammotion
Edit
00:07
Big Title 7 Original theme video
Minimal Spark 8
By HannaDarling
Edit
60fps
00:05
Minimal Spark 8 Original theme video
Sleek Gradient Title 2
By Mirs
Edit
60fps
00:08
Sleek Gradient Title 2 Original theme video
Splitline Title 3
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Splitline Title 3 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us