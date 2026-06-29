Pixel Shout 2

Grab attention instantly with this bold motion title overlay. Featuring kinetic typography, a rotating circle accent, and a clean minimal aesthetic, it’s perfect for openers, chapter cards, and standout callouts. The transparent background makes it easy to layer over footage, gameplay, or graphics. Customize fonts, colors, and messaging to match your brand or project. Designed for clarity and punch, this template delivers a modern, high-contrast look that scales from social clips to full-length videos while keeping edits fast and flexible.