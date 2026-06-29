Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pixel Shout 5 - Original - Poster image

Pixel Shout 5

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Gaming
Outline text
Intro
6exports
rating
Bring arcade energy to your videos with a punchy, transparent motion title built for gaming and esports. This template features bold 8‑bit outline typography, clean UI‑style accents, and quick staggered reveals for instant impact. Drop it over gameplay, highlights, or streams to introduce segments or chapters with a crisp, minimal look. Fully editable text and colors make it easy to match your brand or team. Perfect for intros, overlays, and title cards where clarity and style matter.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us