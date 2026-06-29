Pixel Shout 5

Bring arcade energy to your videos with a punchy, transparent motion title built for gaming and esports. This template features bold 8‑bit outline typography, clean UI‑style accents, and quick staggered reveals for instant impact. Drop it over gameplay, highlights, or streams to introduce segments or chapters with a crisp, minimal look. Fully editable text and colors make it easy to match your brand or team. Perfect for intros, overlays, and title cards where clarity and style matter.