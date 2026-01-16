Menu
Rhythmic Lower Third 1
Created by Besed
7exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1video
1image
3texts
3fonts
1audio
Introducing the Rhythmic Lower Third animation that adds a touch of modern sophistication to your video projects. Perfect for crediting, titles, and essential details, this template is a vital 'building block' for your professional edits. Seamlessly blend your logo, images, and customized text with your footage to convey information in style.
Introduce your content with sophistication using our Elegant Smooth Title template. Its minimalistic design commands attention without overshadowing your message. Perfect for modern presentations, this template allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors. Make a memorable impact on any display with this sleek addition to your video edits.
