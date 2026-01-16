Try for free
Rhythmic Lower Third 8

Templates
/
Youtuber
0-6s
2K
Landscape
Lower Third
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Rhythmic Lower Third 8 - Original - Poster image
Besed profile image
Created by Besed
8exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Introducing the Rhythmic Lower Third animation that adds a touch of modern sophistication to your video projects. Perfect for crediting, titles, and essential details, this template is a vital 'building block' for your professional edits. Seamlessly blend your logo, images, and customized text with your footage to convey information in style.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Elegant Smooth Title 6 Original theme video
Elegant Smooth Title 6
Edit
By Besed
5s
1
4
16
Introduce your content with sophistication using our Elegant Smooth Title template. Its minimalistic design commands attention without overshadowing your message. Perfect for modern presentations, this template allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors. Make a memorable impact on any display with this sleek addition to your video edits.
Elegant Smooth Title 11 Original theme video
Elegant Smooth Title 11
Edit
By Besed
5s
1
4
14
Introduce your content with sophistication using our Elegant Smooth Title template. Its minimalistic design commands attention without overshadowing your message. Perfect for modern presentations, this template allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors. Make a memorable impact on any display with this sleek addition to your video edits.
Elegant Smooth Title 10 Original theme video
Elegant Smooth Title 10
Edit
By Besed
5s
1
3
10
Introduce your content with sophistication using our Elegant Smooth Title template. Its minimalistic design commands attention without overshadowing your message. Perfect for modern presentations, this template allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors. Make a memorable impact on any display with this sleek addition to your video edits.
Elegant Smooth Title 7 Original theme video
Elegant Smooth Title 7
Edit
By Besed
5s
1
3
10
Introduce your content with sophistication using our Elegant Smooth Title template. Its minimalistic design commands attention without overshadowing your message. Perfect for modern presentations, this template allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors. Make a memorable impact on any display with this sleek addition to your video edits.
Modern Unique Title 4 Original theme video
Modern Unique Title 4
Edit
By HannaDarling
2s
1
2
8
Boost your video with our Modern Unique Titles template, designed to highlight the key points of your project with stylish finesse. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, these titles are not only eye-catching but also utterly adaptable to your brand's aesthetic. Whether for a riveting YouTube intro or a dynamic Twitter clip, they seamlessly become part of your editing toolkit.
Sleek Text Animation 11 Original theme video
Sleek Text Animation 11
Edit
By thekate.motion
6s
1
5
20
Step up the professionalism of your videos with these modern, animated Typography Titles. With Sleek Text Animation, craft your message with fully customizable options to adjust text size, color, and animation duration to match your brand. Designed for versatile use, they're ideal for creating an impactful intro or distinct segment transitions in your content.
Sleek Text Animation 10 Original theme video
Sleek Text Animation 10
Edit
By thekate.motion
6s
1
3
12
Step up the professionalism of your videos with these modern, animated Typography Titles. With Sleek Text Animation, craft your message with fully customizable options to adjust text size, color, and animation duration to match your brand. Designed for versatile use, they're ideal for creating an impactful intro or distinct segment transitions in your content.
Sleek Text Animation 4 Original theme video
Sleek Text Animation 4
Edit
By thekate.motion
6s
1
4
14
Step up the professionalism of your videos with these modern, animated Typography Titles. With Sleek Text Animation, craft your message with fully customizable options to adjust text size, color, and animation duration to match your brand. Designed for versatile use, they're ideal for creating an impactful intro or distinct segment transitions in your content.
