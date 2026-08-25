Bubble Boost - Square
00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Make vibrant square promos in seconds. This minimal, flat-design motion title pairs bold headlines with a right‑side image area and playful circle accents. Smooth, floating motion keeps focus on your message and product shot. Easily customize text, colors, and font, then drop in your image to match any brand. Perfect for social ads, campaign intros, product highlights, and lifestyle teasers that need to pop in the feed without clutter.
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