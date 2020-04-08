Modern Instagram Story 13 Square

Create eye-catching social content with a vibrant, modern story slideshow. This clean, flat-design template features abstract wavy backgrounds, circular media frames, and bold, minimal typography. Smooth transitions connect two concise scenes for quick promotions, announcements, or brand highlights. Tailor the color palette, fonts, and text to match your identity and export in square or vertical formats for maximum reach. Ideal for fast-turnaround campaigns where clarity and style matter, this template helps your visuals stand out and your message land at a glance.