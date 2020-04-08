Modern Instagram Story 17 Square

Showcase your message with a clean, modern story promo. This template pairs bold headline typography and supporting copy on a rounded card overlay, sitting over your imagery. Smooth slide and fade transitions keep attention on your content. Swap in your photos, edit two text fields, adjust colors and panel opacity, and choose your font to match your brand. Optimized for square and vertical outputs, it’s ideal for ads, product highlights, announcements, and social stories. Minimal, elegant, and impactful—customize in minutes and publish with confidence.