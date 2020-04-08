Modern Instagram Story 16 Square

Showcase your visuals with a clean, modern story slideshow. This template pairs bold headlines with split-screen, duotone-tinted imagery and smooth diagonal transitions. It’s optimized for vertical and square formats, perfect for quick promos, announcements, or brand highlights. Customize headline, secondary text, and accent copy, swap in your photos, and refine the look with adjustable tint and background colors. The minimalist, elegant aesthetic keeps attention on your message while the fluid motion adds polish. Ideal for social stories and feed posts when you need impact in seconds.