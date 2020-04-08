Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Instagram Story 16 Square - Original - Poster image

Modern Instagram Story 16 Square

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Story video
Promo
Sliding panel
177exports
rating
Showcase your visuals with a clean, modern story slideshow. This template pairs bold headlines with split-screen, duotone-tinted imagery and smooth diagonal transitions. It’s optimized for vertical and square formats, perfect for quick promos, announcements, or brand highlights. Customize headline, secondary text, and accent copy, swap in your photos, and refine the look with adjustable tint and background colors. The minimalist, elegant aesthetic keeps attention on your message while the fluid motion adds polish. Ideal for social stories and feed posts when you need impact in seconds.
Available formats:
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us