Modern Instagram Story 1 Square

Showcase your brand in a sleek, modern Story video. This vertical promo slideshow blends bold typography with smooth wave panels and vibrant gradients for high-impact clarity. Effortlessly swap in your images, headline and CTA, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your branding. The clean, minimal layout keeps attention on your message while fluid motion guides viewers to act. Perfect for promotions, product highlights, events and announcements where style and readability matter.