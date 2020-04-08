Modern Instagram Story 15 Square

Showcase your message with a modern, minimal slideshow built for social. Bold headline typography, a clean vertical text accent, and a tinted media strip keep focus on your visuals and key points. Works in square and vertical formats, ideal for Instagram stories, reels, and short promos. Smooth slide-ins, staggered motion, and subtle fades ensure a polished look without distractions. Customize text, colors, and images to fit your brand and launch eye-catching campaigns in minutes.