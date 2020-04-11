Modern Instagram Story 14 Square

Showcase visuals with a modern, minimal story-ready slideshow. This template combines bold headlines, a clean two-column layout, and a customizable color overlay for instant brand cohesion. Drop in your images, edit the titles and supporting copy, fine-tune the hues, and you’re ready for social ads, announcements, or stylish promos. Smooth slide-ins and gentle fades keep attention on your message, while a vertical side label adds a distinct editorial touch. Optimized for vertical and square formats, it’s perfect for Stories, Reels, and feed posts alike.