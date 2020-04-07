Modern Instagram Story 3 Square

Showcase your visuals in a clean, modern story promo. This template features bold headline typography, abstract wave panels, and a vibrant flat‑design aesthetic. Swap in your photos across multiple slides, refine the message with three text fields, and tailor the palette using easy color controls. A subtle arrow cue supports call‑to‑action moments, while fluid motion keeps attention on your content. Ideal for vertical stories, quick promos, and social ads, it delivers professional results without complexity.