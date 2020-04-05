Modern Instagram Story 4 Square

Showcase your visuals with a clean, modern story slideshow. This vertical template features a bold headline, two supporting text areas, and a centered rounded panel that cycles through multiple images. Floating circular accents and tasteful color tints add style without distraction. Customize fonts, text colors, background and tint intensity to match your brand. Export in vertical or square formats for social posts, story ads and quick promos. Ideal for fashion, lifestyle, product highlights or event announcements—simply drop in your images and go.