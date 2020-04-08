Modern Instagram Story 18 Square

Showcase your visuals with a bold, minimal slideshow built for stories and feeds. Fluid wave shapes, vibrant gradients, and clean typography keep attention on your message. Swap in your photos, edit multiple text fields, and fine‑tune brand colors and fonts in seconds. Ideal for promos, product highlights, and quick announcements, this modern flat design scales beautifully in square and vertical formats while maintaining smooth, polished motion. Deliver eye‑catching results that look professional and on‑brand—fast.