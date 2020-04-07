Modern Instagram Story 7 Square

Showcase visuals with a clean, modern story slideshow built for social. This template pairs bold, legible titles with a subtle overlay for perfect contrast, plus a clear swipe/tap CTA. Drop in your photos, add headlines, a short caption or URL, and adjust colors, border and fonts to match your brand. Smooth, relaxed transitions keep the focus on your message while looking polished and professional. Ideal for quick promos, product features, lookbooks, and announcements.