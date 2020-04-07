Modern Instagram Story 11 Square
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
133exports
Create sleek social-ready promos with this modern slideshow. Centered image cards, bold headline banners, and seamless slide-ins keep your message clear and stylish. Customize background, text colors, and fonts to match your brand. Swap in your own photos or product shots and export in square or vertical formats for versatile posting. Perfect for quick announcements, launches, and highlights where minimal, elegant design meets attention-grabbing typography.
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