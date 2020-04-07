Modern Instagram Story 12 Square
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Showcase products, announcements or highlights with a clean, modern story slideshow. This minimal design pairs elegant typography with sliding panels for a polished, professional look. Drop in your images, add headlines, a subhead and a URL, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. The smooth, seamless motion is ideal for vertical social placements. Perfect for quick promos, teasers and campaign updates when you want clarity and style without clutter.
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