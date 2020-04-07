Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Modern Instagram Story 18 - Original - Poster image

Modern Instagram Story 18

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Abstract waves
Slideshow
Promo
545exports
rating
Showcase your brand or product in a clean, modern story video. This vertical slideshow blends bold titles with flowing wave panels, subtle motion, and a clear CTA to drive action. Easily replace images and customize fonts and colors to match your identity. Designed for quick promos, announcements, and features, it balances minimal style with elegant, fluid animation so your message stands out. Ideal for social stories and short ads where clarity and impact matter.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
themediastock profile image
themediastock
Edit
Pack (19)
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Modern Instagram Story 1
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 1 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 2
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 2 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 3
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 3 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 4
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 4 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 5
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 5 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 6
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 6 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 7
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 7 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 8
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 8 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 9
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 9 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 10
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 10 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 11
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 11 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 12
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 12 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 13
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 13 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 14
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 14 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 15
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 15 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 16
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 16 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 17
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 17 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 18
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 18 Original theme video
Modern Instagram Story 19
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Modern Instagram Story 19 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us