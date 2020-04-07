Modern Instagram Story 18
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Showcase your brand or product in a clean, modern story video. This vertical slideshow blends bold titles with flowing wave panels, subtle motion, and a clear CTA to drive action. Easily replace images and customize fonts and colors to match your identity. Designed for quick promos, announcements, and features, it balances minimal style with elegant, fluid animation so your message stands out. Ideal for social stories and short ads where clarity and impact matter.
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