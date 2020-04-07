Modern Instagram Story 19

Showcase your message with a clean, modern story slideshow. This vertical template features centered media cards, bold headlines, and smooth slide-in motion for a polished look. Customize text, swap images across three scenes, and fine-tune brand colors and strokes to match your style. Minimal, elegant design keeps the focus on your content, perfect for quick promos, product highlights, and announcements across reels and stories. It’s fast to edit, easy to brand, and built to convert attention into action.