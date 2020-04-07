Modern Instagram Story 17

Showcase your content in a modern vertical story built for fast, eye-catching promos. This template blends bold headlines with a clean rounded text card over full-screen imagery, ideal for products, announcements, or brand moments. Enjoy smooth, minimal motion with gentle zooms and slide-ins that keep focus on your message. Easily customize colors, fonts, and pictures to match your brand and style. The subtle arrow cue helps guide viewers without clutter. Perfect for quick campaigns, social ads, and story highlights where clarity, elegance, and impact matter.