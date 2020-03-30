Modern Instagram Story 6

Showcase photos and messages in a modern vertical story. This clean slideshow uses abstract waves and organic blob reveals to move between scenes with smooth, elegant motion. Add your images, headline, and captions, tweak brand colors and fonts, and optionally display the arrow prompt to guide viewers. Optimized for 9:16 and 1:1, it fits Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok, and more. Vibrant color blocking keeps focus on your content while the minimal design stays stylish and on-brand—ideal for promos, announcements, and quick highlights.