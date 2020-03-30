Modern Instagram Story 10

Showcase your visuals with a clean, modern Instagram Story slideshow. This vertical 9:16 template features a sleek grid layout, elegant typography, and smooth slide-in, tile-reveal transitions. Easily swap in your own photos, refine the headline, and tailor colors to your brand. Ideal for fashion, lifestyle, product launches, or event highlights, the minimal editorial design keeps the focus on your content while looking polished and on-trend. Perfect for quick promos and stories that need to stand out without clutter.