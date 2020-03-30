Modern Instagram Story 8

Showcase your content with a clean story slideshow designed for modern brands. This vertical-friendly template blends elegant typography, a subtle tinted image backdrop, and a clear CTA button to drive action. Smooth zoom transitions keep the flow relaxed and polished, while a vertical side text area adds a stylish detail for tags or links. Ideal for product highlights, announcements, or quick promos, it adapts to both story and square formats. Customize images, fonts, and colors to match your identity and publish a cohesive, professional result in minutes.