Modern Instagram Story 2

Make your message pop with a modern vertical story video built for quick promos. This minimal slideshow pairs bold headline panels with crisp CTA arrows, framed by a striking border for instant impact. Drop in your photos, edit the main titles and supporting captions, and adjust colors and fonts to fit your brand. Smooth slides and wipes keep attention focused on your content while the layout stays clean and mobile-first. Ideal for announcements, product teasers, and social ads—delivered in an eye-catching, easy-to-edit package.