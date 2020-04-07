Modern Instagram Story 16

Showcase your visuals with a modern, vertical-ready slideshow designed for fast social storytelling. This template features a clean diagonal split layout, bold headline typography, and color-tinted image panels for an eye-catching duotone look. Smooth slide-ins and soft fades keep the motion polished and professional. Easily personalize text, swap in your own images, fine-tune tint and background colors, and adjust the font to match your brand. Perfect for promos, announcements, and lifestyle highlights, this minimal and elegant design helps your message stand out in stories and reels.