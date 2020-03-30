Modern Instagram Story 5

Make your message stand out with a modern vertical story promo. This minimal, elegant slideshow combines bold titles, a vibrant gradient panel, and smooth image transitions to spotlight your content. Customize headline and supporting text, swap background photos, and adjust gradient colors and opacity for on-brand results. The split layout keeps copy readable while your visuals breathe, perfect for social ads, announcements, fashion drops, or seasonal campaigns. Optimized for story placement yet adaptable to square output, this clean design ensures clarity and impact across platforms.