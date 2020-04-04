Modern Instagram Story 15

Showcase your brand in a sleek, modern story slideshow. This vertical/square template features bold editorial titles, tinted media overlays, and smooth slide-ins that feel premium yet minimal. Drop in three photos or videos, add multiple headlines and supporting text, and tailor the palette with easy color and overlay controls. Toggle the arrow accent and choose your font to match your identity. Perfect for fashion, lifestyle, product launches, or announcements across social media. Fast to customize and designed to convert—create a standout promo in minutes.