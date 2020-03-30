Modern Instagram Story 13

Showcase your brand or product with a vibrant, modern story template. Bold flat shapes, a central capsule photo frame, and smooth slide transitions keep attention on your visuals. Headlines build with a type-on effect for crisp messaging. Easily customize colors, fonts, images, and timing to match your style. Optimized for vertical and square outputs, it’s perfect for short promos, highlights, or announcements across social platforms. Make your message pop with clean, minimal design and playful motion that feels fresh and on-trend.