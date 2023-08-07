Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fashion Instagram Story 2 - Square - Original - Poster image

Fashion Instagram Story 2 - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Flat design
Promo
Geometric
Circle shape
227exports
rating
Create an eye‑catching story promo that pops in any feed. This design blends bold typography, vibrant color, and playful geometric circles to spotlight your message and imagery. Swap in your own photo, edit two headlines, and tailor the palette to match your brand. Built for vertical and square formats, it’s ideal for Instagram stories, reels, and social ads. Smooth slide‑ins, staggered text, and clean flat design keep attention on what matters—your announcement. Fast to customize and ready to post, it’s a versatile pick for launches, updates, and promotions.
Available formats:
9:16
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Fashion Instagram Story - Square Original theme video
Fashion Instagram Story 2 - Square
By zevs
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00:10
Fashion Instagram Story 2 - Square Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us