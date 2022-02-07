Fashion Instagram Story 2

Create an eye‑catching story promo that pops in any feed. This design blends bold typography, vibrant color, and playful geometric circles to spotlight your message and imagery. Swap in your own photo, edit two headlines, and tailor the palette to match your brand. Built for vertical and square formats, it’s ideal for Instagram stories, reels, and social ads. Smooth slide‑ins, staggered text, and clean flat design keep attention on what matters—your announcement. Fast to customize and ready to post, it’s a versatile pick for launches, updates, and promotions.