Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fashion Instagram Story - Original - Poster image

Fashion Instagram Story

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Flat design
Abstract waves
Promo
Bold
177exports
rating
Make your brand announcements pop with a modern, high-impact story design. This template features bold typography, smooth slide-in animations, and playful abstract waves that frame your visuals beautifully. Swap in your image, edit the headlines, and fine-tune the color palette and fonts to match your brand. Optimized for vertical and square formats, it’s perfect for social stories, reels, and quick promos across platforms. Whether you’re launching products, teasing updates, or highlighting lifestyle content, this fast, polished layout helps you grab attention in seconds.
Available formats:
9:16
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us