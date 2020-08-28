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HR Clean and Bold Employee Interview - Original - Poster image

HR Clean and Bold Employee Interview

00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 6 images · 10 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Corporate
Minimal
Interview
Bold
162exports
rating
Showcase your corporate story with a clean, modern interview promo. This template combines bold typography, elegant black–gold accents, and geometric chevron dividers to present Q&A content, images, and clear calls to action. Perfect for recruitment, employer branding, and employee testimonials, it delivers a professional, minimal look with smooth transitions. Swap images, edit headlines and paragraphs, and finish with your logo and website. Designed for social feeds and corporate communications, it’s a fast, effective way to elevate your HR messaging.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us