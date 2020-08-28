HR Clean and Bold Employee Testimony

Showcase your employer brand with a clean, bold recruitment promo built for credible employee testimonials. This template pairs black‑and‑white photos with striking black‑gold graphics, oversized titles, and smooth chevron wipes. Add names, roles, long quotes, and a clear call‑to‑action with your website and logo. Colors, fonts, and image styling are fully customizable to match any corporate identity. Ideal for HR campaigns, hiring announcements, and corporate social posts, it delivers a minimal, elegant look that keeps attention on your message.