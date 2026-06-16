Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Aura Split - Original - Poster image

Aura Split

00:47 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Elegant
Minimal
Title sequence
Sliding panel
6exports
rating
Create a refined brand showcase with smooth transitions, bold modern titles, and elegant 3D accents. This clean promo template blends split‑screen panels, circular guides, and subtle dot textures to frame your media beautifully. Customize colors, fonts, text, and media to craft a polished presentation that fits your brand. With fluid motion and a tasteful logo end scene, it’s ideal for portfolios, campaigns, lifestyle reels, and product highlights. Achieve maximum impact with minimal clutter and deliver a contemporary story that feels premium, versatile, and ready for any platform.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us