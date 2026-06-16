Aura Split

Create a refined brand showcase with smooth transitions, bold modern titles, and elegant 3D accents. This clean promo template blends split‑screen panels, circular guides, and subtle dot textures to frame your media beautifully. Customize colors, fonts, text, and media to craft a polished presentation that fits your brand. With fluid motion and a tasteful logo end scene, it’s ideal for portfolios, campaigns, lifestyle reels, and product highlights. Achieve maximum impact with minimal clutter and deliver a contemporary story that feels premium, versatile, and ready for any platform.