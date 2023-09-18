Dynamic Lower Third 2

Enhance your videos with a modern, transparent lower third designed to keep attention on your content. This digital, grid-styled banner features vibrant gradients, clean geometry, and smooth scanning accents. Easily customize names, titles, and a logo or icon while fine-tuning fonts and colors to match your brand. The overlay slides in smoothly and settles neatly in the lower frame area without covering the action. Ideal for creators, brands, interviews, webinars, and live streams looking for a crisp, professional ID bar that works across social platforms and video content.