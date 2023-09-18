Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Lower Third 2 - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Lower Third 2

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Dot grid
Digital
Oval shape
Slide-in
673exports
rating
Enhance your videos with a modern, transparent lower third designed to keep attention on your content. This digital, grid-styled banner features vibrant gradients, clean geometry, and smooth scanning accents. Easily customize names, titles, and a logo or icon while fine-tuning fonts and colors to match your brand. The overlay slides in smoothly and settles neatly in the lower frame area without covering the action. Ideal for creators, brands, interviews, webinars, and live streams looking for a crisp, professional ID bar that works across social platforms and video content.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us