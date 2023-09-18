Dynamic Lower Third 4

Showcase names and handles with a bold, modern lower third. This transparent overlay features geometric panels, neon gradients, and clean slide-in motion for an energetic, professional look. Customize fonts, colors, titles, and logo to fit your brand. Ideal for interviews, tutorials, vlogs, live streams, and corporate content. The minimal, flat design keeps attention on your message while the light sweep adds polish. Deliver clear, on-brand identification across any edit with fast, flexible control.