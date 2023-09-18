Dynamic Lower Third 3

Give your videos a polished edge with a dynamic, transparent lower third. This clean, flat-design overlay combines bold typography, halftone texture, and diagonal stripes for instant impact. Customize the logo, name, secondary line, and palette to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins and wipe reveals keep the motion energetic without overwhelming your content. Ideal for interviews, livestreams, and social content, it drops seamlessly over footage thanks to the alpha channel. Fast, modern, and versatile—make your on-screen IDs and calls-to-action stand out in seconds.