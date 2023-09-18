Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Lower Third 3 - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Lower Third 3

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Halftone
Flat design
Dot grid
Slide-in
952exports
rating
Give your videos a polished edge with a dynamic, transparent lower third. This clean, flat-design overlay combines bold typography, halftone texture, and diagonal stripes for instant impact. Customize the logo, name, secondary line, and palette to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins and wipe reveals keep the motion energetic without overwhelming your content. Ideal for interviews, livestreams, and social content, it drops seamlessly over footage thanks to the alpha channel. Fast, modern, and versatile—make your on-screen IDs and calls-to-action stand out in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us