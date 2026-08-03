Show your story with a modern multi-screen grid. This template combines bold, minimal typography with rounded panels, split-screen layouts, and seamless tile reveals to turn your images or clips into a polished showcase. Subtle dust particles add atmosphere while smooth slide-ins and staggered builds keep momentum high. Perfect for promos, reels, portfolios, or any visual narrative where impact and clarity matter. Customize text, swap media, adjust colors, and finish with a brand mark at the end for strong recall. Fast to edit, clean by design, and built for standout results.