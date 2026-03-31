Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Kinetic Collage - Original - Poster image

Kinetic Collage

00:42 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 19 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Bold
Letterbox bars
Energetic
207exports
rating
Build a striking promo slideshow with bold typography, energetic panel transitions, and a cinematic letterbox finish. This template combines split‑screen grids, mosaic tiles, and stylish line and dot accents to frame your visuals beautifully. Easily customize text, swap in photos or videos, and fine‑tune colors, fonts, and overlays for a polished look. A subtle film grain and dust texture add character, while the final brand scene seals the message. Ideal for brand launches, product highlights, events, or social promos when you need modern motion design that’s clean, minimal, and visually impactful.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us