Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Modern Story Slices - Original - Poster image

Modern Story Slices

00:38 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 14 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Sliding panel
Geometric
Slide-in
4Kexports
rating
Showcase your story with a clean, modern slideshow built from elegant sliced panels. Smooth slide-in transitions, layered rectangles, and subtle pixel textures frame your photos or video clips while bold titles and highlight bars add clear hierarchy. Customize fonts, text and multiple color controls for backgrounds, shapes, transitions and typography. Designed for versatile use—from brand promos to social posts—this minimal, geometric layout adapts beautifully across landscape, square and vertical formats. Deliver polished results fast with fluid motion and a focused, contemporary aesthetic.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us