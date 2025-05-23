en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Multiscreen Slide 1

Templates
/
Slideshow
6-15s
Landscape
Frame
Stomp
Grid
Gradient
Modern
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Multiscreen Slide 1 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
bvp_pix profile image
Created by bvp_pix
25exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2videos
2texts
1font
1audio
Bring your story to life with a seamless tapestry of memories, milestones, or messages using our Multiscreen Slides template. Make your canvas echo with the power of beautiful visuals harmonized with your narrative in text. This template is the canvas for crafting presentations, photo galleries, and marketing narratives, fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Embellish it with your curated content images, videos, text, and punctuate it with your signature style for that stunning, ready-to-publish.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Examples (18)
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
Photography
Photography
Edit
Real Estate
Real Estate
Edit
Gaming
Gaming
Edit
Music
Music
Edit
Beauty & Cosmetics
Beauty & Cosmetics
Edit
Education
Education
Edit
Retail & E-commerce
Retail & E-commerce
Edit
Food & Restaurants
Food & Restaurants
Edit
Sports
Sports
Edit
Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture
Edit
Wellness & Fitness
Wellness & Fitness
Edit
Architecture & Construction
Architecture & Construction
Edit
Religious Institutions
Religious Institutions
Edit
HR Services
HR Services
Edit
Technology
Technology
Edit
Fashion
Fashion
Edit
Pharma & Healthcare
Pharma & Healthcare
Edit
Tourism & Travel
Tourism & Travel
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us