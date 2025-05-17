en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Multiscreen Slide 4
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by bvp_pix
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3videos
1text
1font
1audio
Bring your story to life with a seamless tapestry of memories, milestones, or messages using our Multiscreen Slides template. Make your canvas echo with the power of beautiful visuals harmonized with your narrative in text. This template is the canvas for crafting presentations, photo galleries, and marketing narratives, fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Embellish it with your curated content images, videos, text, and punctuate it with your signature style for that stunning, ready-to-publish.
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
By bvp_pix
10s
21
5
4
Bring your story to life with a seamless tapestry of memories, milestones, or messages using our Multiscreen Slides template. Make your canvas echo with the power of beautiful visuals harmonized with your narrative in text. This template is the canvas for crafting presentations, photo galleries, and marketing narratives, fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Embellish it with your curated content images, videos, text, and punctuate it with your signature style for that stunning, ready-to-publish.
By bvp_pix
10s
1
5
5
Bring your story to life with a seamless tapestry of memories, milestones, or messages using our Multiscreen Slides template. Make your canvas echo with the power of beautiful visuals harmonized with your narrative in text. This template is the canvas for crafting presentations, photo galleries, and marketing narratives, fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Embellish it with your curated content images, videos, text, and punctuate it with your signature style for that stunning, ready-to-publish.
By bvp_pix
10s
1
4
5
Bring your story to life with a seamless tapestry of memories, milestones, or messages using our Multiscreen Slides template. Make your canvas echo with the power of beautiful visuals harmonized with your narrative in text. This template is the canvas for crafting presentations, photo galleries, and marketing narratives, fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Embellish it with your curated content images, videos, text, and punctuate it with your signature style for that stunning, ready-to-publish.
By bvp_pix
10s
1
9
7
Step into the world of dynamic design with the Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide template and unlock the full potential of your storytelling. Personalize each frame's narrative with your own text, videos, and images. Ideal for multipurpose use such as YouTube promos or Facebook event highlights, it's designed with vibrant motion and bold transitions to keep your audience entranced.
By bvp_pix
10s
1
6
7
Step into the world of dynamic design with the Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide template and unlock the full potential of your storytelling. Personalize each frame's narrative with your own text, videos, and images. Ideal for multipurpose use such as YouTube promos or Facebook event highlights, it's designed with vibrant motion and bold transitions to keep your audience entranced.
By bvp_pix
10s
1
9
8
Step into the world of dynamic design with the Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide template and unlock the full potential of your storytelling. Personalize each frame's narrative with your own text, videos, and images. Ideal for multipurpose use such as YouTube promos or Facebook event highlights, it's designed with vibrant motion and bold transitions to keep your audience entranced.
By bvp_pix
10s
1
5
6
Step into the world of dynamic design with the Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide template and unlock the full potential of your storytelling. Personalize each frame's narrative with your own text, videos, and images. Ideal for multipurpose use such as YouTube promos or Facebook event highlights, it's designed with vibrant motion and bold transitions to keep your audience entranced.
By bvp_pix
10s
1
7
7
Step into the world of dynamic design with the Vibrant Multi-Screen Slide template and unlock the full potential of your storytelling. Personalize each frame's narrative with your own text, videos, and images. Ideal for multipurpose use such as YouTube promos or Facebook event highlights, it's designed with vibrant motion and bold transitions to keep your audience entranced.
Menu
Templates
Solutions