en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Stylish Social Lower Third 1

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Call Outs
Social
Modern
Elegant
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
More details
Stylish Social Lower Third 1 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
bvp_pix profile image
Created by bvp_pix
7exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2images
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Pack (4)
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
Stylish Social Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Stylish Social Lower Third 1
Edit
By bvp_pix
8s
1
6
9
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
Stylish Social Lower Third 2 Original theme video
Stylish Social Lower Third 2
Edit
By bvp_pix
8s
1
6
8
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
Stylish Social Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Stylish Social Lower Third 3
Edit
By bvp_pix
8s
1
6
9
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
Stylish Social Lower Third 4 Original theme video
Stylish Social Lower Third 4
Edit
By bvp_pix
8s
1
6
10
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us