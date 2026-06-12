Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Grunge Neon Lines Logo - Original - Poster image

Voltage Trace

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 15 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Neon sign
8exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a high‑impact neon logo animation. Luminous light rays and subtle glitch texture build toward a crisp, radiant reveal over a dark backdrop. Drop in your logo and optional tagline, adjust colors, and you’re set with a polished intro or outro. The bold glow, fast motion, and futuristic vibe make this template perfect for channels, promos, and brand stings that demand attention—without fuss. Customize in minutes and deliver a striking, memorable signature for your videos.
celljptk profile image
celljptk
Edit
Similar templates
Best of celljptk
Clean Glowing Reveal
By alex.tantsura
Edit
60fps
00:08
Clean Glowing Reveal Mixed Colors theme video
Glitch Rays 3D Reveal
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:06
Glitch Rays 3D Reveal Original theme video
Layering Glitch Reveal
By Moysher
Edit
00:04
Layering Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Radiant Brand Intro
By alex.tantsura
Edit
00:06
Radiant Brand Intro Original theme video
Energy Logo Reveal
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:09
Energy Logo Reveal Original theme video
Fast Neon Ray Reveal
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:06
Fast Neon Ray Reveal Original theme video
Contour Explosion
By d3luxxxe
Edit
00:10
Contour Explosion Original theme video
Neon Glitch Reveal
By alex.tantsura
Edit
00:07
Neon Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us