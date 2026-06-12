Voltage Trace

Bring your brand to life with a high‑impact neon logo animation. Luminous light rays and subtle glitch texture build toward a crisp, radiant reveal over a dark backdrop. Drop in your logo and optional tagline, adjust colors, and you’re set with a polished intro or outro. The bold glow, fast motion, and futuristic vibe make this template perfect for channels, promos, and brand stings that demand attention—without fuss. Customize in minutes and deliver a striking, memorable signature for your videos.