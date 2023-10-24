Image Title 3

Elevate your visuals with a clean, minimal kinetic title designed as a transparent overlay. This template features bold typography, a two‑column layout with an image panel, and energetic slide‑in animation for maximum impact. Customize text, fonts, colors, and imagery to match your brand or project. Ideal for YouTube, presentations, promos, and content creators seeking a professional title card that stays out of the way of your footage. Fast, modern, and versatile—drop it over any video to add crisp, attention‑grabbing titles in seconds.