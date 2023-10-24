Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Image Title 4 - Original - Poster image

Image Title 4

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Diagonal text
Slide-in
256exports
rating
Give your videos a crisp, modern edge with this minimal motion title overlay. A bold diagonal headline pairs with a sleek image panel in a clean two‑column layout, all on a transparent background for effortless compositing. Smooth slide-ins and staggered timing add energetic polish without clutter. Perfect for channel branding, promos, presentations, and lower thirds. Easily customize text, font, colors, and one image to match your style. The result is a versatile, professional title that elevates any edit while keeping focus on your content.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us