Image Title 4

Give your videos a crisp, modern edge with this minimal motion title overlay. A bold diagonal headline pairs with a sleek image panel in a clean two‑column layout, all on a transparent background for effortless compositing. Smooth slide-ins and staggered timing add energetic polish without clutter. Perfect for channel branding, promos, presentations, and lower thirds. Easily customize text, font, colors, and one image to match your style. The result is a versatile, professional title that elevates any edit while keeping focus on your content.